Keith Urban quietly sends signal to Nicole Kidman amid family rift

Rumours around a strained family dynamic involving Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and their daughters have only intensified – and this time, it’s the Met Gala and a few tattoos doing all the talking.

Nicole, 58, turned heads at this year’s Met Gala alongside her daughter Sunday Rose, 17, making her debut on fashion’s biggest red carpet.

The mother-daughter moment quickly went viral, with fans reading it as a sign of a tight bond –and, naturally, sparking more chatter about Keith’s reported distance from family life following the couple’s split last summer.

But just when things seemed settled into heartbreak narrative territory, Keith stepped out at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas and added a new twist.

Photographers spotted him subtly showing off tattoos linked to Nicole – including “Mary,” her middle name, and her initials “NMK” inked on his wrist. He also has “Baby Girl” and her name tattooed elsewhere, turning what looked like a red-carpet outfit choice into a full-blown decoding session online.

Fans immediately ran with it: message? Regret? Nostalgia? Or just… a sleeveless blazer moment gone viral?

As per Closer magazine, the situation earlier was described as “gut-wrenching,” with claims that Keith has struggled with limited time with daughters Sunday and Faith Margaret, 15, under their custody arrangement.

“He signed the paperwork because it felt like the right thing to do,” one insider said, adding he had “done everything in his power to make this as easy on her as possible.”

The family split, finalized after nearly two decades together, has already been surrounded by speculation, social media unfollows, and public tributes – leaving fans now watching every gesture like it’s a hidden clue.

And if Keith’s ink was intentional? Well, the internet is already treating it like chapter one of very emotional sequel.