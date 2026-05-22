 
Geo News

Keith Urban quietly sends signal to Nicole Kidman amid family rift

Inside Keith Urban's reported family rift with Nicole Kidman and daughters
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 22, 2026

Keith Urban quietly sends signal to Nicole Kidman amid family rift
Keith Urban quietly sends signal to Nicole Kidman amid family rift 

Rumours around a strained family dynamic involving Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and their daughters have only intensified – and this time, it’s the Met Gala and a few tattoos doing all the talking.

Nicole, 58, turned heads at this year’s Met Gala alongside her daughter Sunday Rose, 17, making her debut on fashion’s biggest red carpet.

The mother-daughter moment quickly went viral, with fans reading it as a sign of a tight bond –and, naturally, sparking more chatter about Keith’s reported distance from family life following the couple’s split last summer.

But just when things seemed settled into heartbreak narrative territory, Keith stepped out at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas and added a new twist.

Photographers spotted him subtly showing off tattoos linked to Nicole – including “Mary,” her middle name, and her initials “NMK” inked on his wrist. He also has “Baby Girl” and her name tattooed elsewhere, turning what looked like a red-carpet outfit choice into a full-blown decoding session online.

Fans immediately ran with it: message? Regret? Nostalgia? Or just… a sleeveless blazer moment gone viral?

As per Closer magazine, the situation earlier was described as “gut-wrenching,” with claims that Keith has struggled with limited time with daughters Sunday and Faith Margaret, 15, under their custody arrangement.

“He signed the paperwork because it felt like the right thing to do,” one insider said, adding he had “done everything in his power to make this as easy on her as possible.”

The family split, finalized after nearly two decades together, has already been surrounded by speculation, social media unfollows, and public tributes – leaving fans now watching every gesture like it’s a hidden clue.

And if Keith’s ink was intentional? Well, the internet is already treating it like chapter one of very emotional sequel.

Stephen Colbert ends 'The Late Show' run with Beatles' Paul McCartney
Stephen Colbert ends 'The Late Show' run with Beatles' Paul McCartney
Anne Hathaway reveals real reason she dresses like tomboy
Anne Hathaway reveals real reason she dresses like tomboy
Heidi Klum turns Cannes Film Festival red carpet into family affair
Heidi Klum turns Cannes Film Festival red carpet into family affair
Harry Styles issues official statement after complaints about ongoing tour
Harry Styles issues official statement after complaints about ongoing tour
Jimmy Kimmel fires back ahead of Stephen Colbert's final goodbye
Jimmy Kimmel fires back ahead of Stephen Colbert's final goodbye
Michael Keating, ‘Blake's 7' actor, dies at 79
Michael Keating, ‘Blake's 7' actor, dies at 79
Olivia Rodrigo celebrates 'The Cure' release with emotional message
Olivia Rodrigo celebrates 'The Cure' release with emotional message
Zendaya, Tom Holland expand family with 'wonderful addition
Zendaya, Tom Holland expand family with 'wonderful addition"