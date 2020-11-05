Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 05 2020
Joe Biden's snide remark for Queen Elizabeth sparks frenzy

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Joe Biden, then vice president, made a baffling gesture towards the British monarch

Joe Biden seemed to have passed a particularly snide remark towards Queen Elizabeth in front of Donald Trump during a key event that took place in 2017. 

Following the 2016 elections in US, wherein Republicans' Trump swept the polls against Democrats' Hillary Clinton, an official handover of the White House took place.

However, the event turned sour when Biden, then vice president, made a baffling gesture towards the British monarch.

It all happened when Biden was concluding a joint-session of Congress where the Electoral College votes were counted.

To everyone's surprise, Biden's microphone was still on when he said, very quietly, "God save the Queen."

The words ruffled a lot of feathers in the crowd, as many believe Biden insinuated that the US would be better off under a monarch than Trump.

Journalist Matthew Hoffman suggested, “Translation: If this independence thing is going to yield leaders like Trump maybe we’d better go back to a monarchy.

“Alternatively: he wanted to say, ‘God save the Republic’, but it was too direct so he settled for something more ambiguous.”

Meanwhile, Royal Central claimed that some US politicians speculated “he was suggesting America would be better off as a monarchy than with President Trump”.

