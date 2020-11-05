Lana Del Rey blasts fans claiming she voted for Trump in 2020 US election

Lana Del Rey shut down the preposterous claim suggesting she voted for Trump

Lana Del Rey has shut down rumours suggesting she cast he vote in favour of Trump in presidential election 2020.



An ardent Lana fan wrote, “I just KNOW Elizabeth voted for Trump, I wish I could look up her voting records. Something doesn’t sit right with me.”

Responding to the preposterous claim, Lana commented, "Go [expletive] yourself."

The fan reacted, "Lana telling me to go [expletive] myself when I have her tattooed on my arm lmfaoooo alright then.”

Lana then said, "Nah read what u wrote [expletive]."

The singer has always been one of Trump's very staunch critics.

In 2017, she admitted taking part in a protest where witches united to hex Trump.