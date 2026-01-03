Katie Price back on the Isle of Wight for festive family moment

Katie has been filming some scenes for the new series of 'The Princess Diaries'

Katie Price looked super excited to be back on the Isle of Wight over the festive period, sharing videos and photos of her trip to her fans.

The former glamour model, whose mum lives in Gurnard, posted on her Facebook page to say: 'Our new year all together as a family was special.'

Among the many stunning moments were photos of her family out for a meal at restaurant The Coast, on Shooters Hill, in Cowes.

However, her eldest son Harvey Price, mum Amy and stepfather Paul were also present.

In one video Katie posted, she said: 'At the Isle of Wight, the whole family are here and it's present time!

She also visited back in July and in February, when she was seen out and about in Cowes town centre once again.

She has previously been spotted at the Isle of Wight Festival. It comes after the former glamour model will now share the screen with her daughter for the first time and has already started filming.

Sources have claimed that both Peter Andre and Katie have been involved in the new series.

Katie has been filming some scenes for the new series of The Princess Diaries, a source said.

Last year, Katie told fans she was "not allowed" to be on the show.