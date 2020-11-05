Lori Loughlin 'dreading' spending the remainder of her sentence behind bars

Lori Loughlin has been a total wreck behind bars, reveals a source

Lori Loughlin is crippling in fear after being sent to jail in college admissions scam.



The Full House star had reported to California prison last week to begin her imprisonment after she plead guilty.

Giving an update about the actress, a source revealed, “Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting."

A second source shared that the sitcom star has been a total wreck behind bars.

“Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears,” the insider mentioned.

“It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged," they continued.