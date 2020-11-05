Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 05 2020
Kylie Jenner riles up social media with 'insensitive' tweet amid US election

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Kylie Jenner riles up social media with 'insensitive' tweet amid US election

Reality TV star and model Kylie Jenner riled up the internet on Wednesday after she promoted one of her makeup products during Election Day.

Fans were up in arms against the beauty mogul as they slapped her with labels like ‘tone-deaf’ and ‘insensitive’ for promoting her makeup brand at a time on crisis in US politics.

Turning to her Twitter, Kylie posted: "Happy birthday sister - the Kendall Collection restocks tomorrow at 9am pst for the LAST TIME including signed PR kits!"

The tweet did not sit well with netizens as one fan wrote: “Kylie we love you but not the time.”

“Did you really just tweet about your business???? idk if youre aware but there is an ELECTION tonight,” wrote another.

"Oh now we’re posting on here lol. There is an election going on girl. You could’ve posted this earlier. People are focused on the election not a restock," a third chimed in.

"This is so selfish and tonedeaf rn," another disgruntled fan wrote. 

