Thursday Nov 05 2020
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s romance: How the former flames feel about run-in

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Famed exes Scott Disick and Sofia Richie let go off their high-profile relationship quite some time ago. 

However, after their run-in at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween birthday bash, some fans have speculated that old feelings may have reignited.

However, HollywoodLife spilled the beans about how they actually feel and things remaining pretty much cordial between the two.

A source told the outlet: “Sofia is still friends with Kylie, Kendall, and countless other people that are also friends with Scott. They’ve hung in the same social circles forever and so that doesn’t just go away because they broke up.”

“Sofia is very mature and she knows how to handle herself, and isn’t worried about running into Scott. She knows it’s bound to happen one way or another. She’s not the type of person to avoid social situations because an ex may or may not be there,” they added.

“Besides, she and Scott have no bad blood between them. Things just didn’t work out and they’ve gone their separate ways, but she has no issues with seeing him in any setting. There’s no awkwardness on her end,” continued the insider.

Another grapevine shared details with the portal, saying: “Scott and Sofia are both adults and it was fine that they coexisted at the party together. They were rarely together.”

“They made pleasantries. But they went through their night and didn’t provide drama because the party was for fun and not about any issues they might have. It was a really fun time. They will all hang out together again. Everyone trusts each other. It is all good,” added the source. 

