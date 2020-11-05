Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth slighted by Trump in insulting move against the monarch

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II is widely loved and respected across the world, regardless of regions, countries and religions. 

However, the monarch got a major snub at the hands of US President Donald Trump who showed her major disrespect when they met, said his former lawyer Michael Cohen.

Cohen during a debate before the election night had come head-to-head with Nigel Farage who claimed that Trump had “great affection” for Her Majesty.

“I believe he was incredibly disrespectful to the Queen when he was there. What was he a half an hour late? Making her wait outside in the heat. Donald Trump does this on purpose,” said Cohen.

"I have watched as we landed, and people were standing outside in the rain, waiting for us to come out,” he continued.

"What did he say? He said, 'let them wait'. He thinks he's back on the Apprentice, and that it builds up excitement. That's what he did to the Queen,” he said.

"He has no respect for history, he doesn't even understand or know the history of the UK,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reveal their new pack member: ‘hi there’

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reveal their new pack member: ‘hi there’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ruffle feathers with hefty expenses on Montecito home

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ruffle feathers with hefty expenses on Montecito home
Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement on Eugenie’s wedding was ‘no coincidence’

Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement on Eugenie’s wedding was ‘no coincidence’

Kat Dennings on defending Billie Eilish: ‘She's beautiful and normal goodbye!’

Kat Dennings on defending Billie Eilish: ‘She's beautiful and normal goodbye!’
Prince Andrew's 'long-term' plan for royal return set in motion by his 'inner circle'

Prince Andrew's 'long-term' plan for royal return set in motion by his 'inner circle'
Trump gets schooled by Mark Ruffalo after his Twitter rant on mail-in voting

Trump gets schooled by Mark Ruffalo after his Twitter rant on mail-in voting
Ariana Grande fumes at TikTok stars for partying amid 'deathly pandemic'

Ariana Grande fumes at TikTok stars for partying amid 'deathly pandemic'
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s romance: How the former flames feel about run-in

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s romance: How the former flames feel about run-in

Kylie Jenner riles up social media with 'insensitive' tweet amid US election

Kylie Jenner riles up social media with 'insensitive' tweet amid US election
Britney Spears wants her father Jamie completely out of her affairs

Britney Spears wants her father Jamie completely out of her affairs

Lori Loughlin 'dreading' spending the remainder of her sentence behind bars

Lori Loughlin 'dreading' spending the remainder of her sentence behind bars

Princess Diana shown forged bank documents before explosive Panorama interview? BBC vows to probe

Princess Diana shown forged bank documents before explosive Panorama interview? BBC vows to probe

Latest

view all