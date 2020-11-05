Can't connect right now! retry
MDCAT 2020: PMC makes important announcement

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Wednesday directed students who have provided incorrect information for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 to contact them immediately. 

The PMC has called upon all such MDCAT applicants to contact the commission to get mistakes in their information corrected.

“PMC has identified that some MDCAT applicants have accidentally entered incorrect information on their forms,” said an official announcement on the PMC website.

The applicants were directed to email the PMC at [email protected] or they can call up at 051-8855000.

