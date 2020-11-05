Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 05 2020
Queen Elizabeth considering removal of Harry's 'prince' title after recent moves?

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future in the British royal family has been the subject of many headlines through the course of the period they are spending apart. 

As per the latest intel, Queen Elizabeth is considering removing a key title that the Duke of Sussex currently holds, given he fails to obey the monarch’s rules.

Harry’s ‘prince’ title may now be in danger as a royal insider spilled to Life & Style about how his failure to obey the Queen has resulted in this contemplation.

The source said: “[Harry has] since broken practically every rule in the [Queen’s] book.”

“He has been pushing his grandmother’s buttons from the moment he stepped foot on US soil and now she’s furious and making Harry pay the ultimate price – she’s stripping him of his ‘prince’ title,” the insider said.

“The Queen is angry that Harry is going about seemingly using his title for gain, like with the Netflix deal,” they said.

It was further revealed that the two would not have been as successful if they were commoners.

