‘Stranger Things' cast breaks silence on hidden episode claims

Stranger Things actor spoke out after fans claimed the final season was missing scenes.

After the second half of season five was released on Boxing Day, many viewers shared their disappointment online.

Some fans felt that important moments were not shown and believed parts of the story has been removed.

Confusion about the ending of a popular couple added to the frustration, forcing the writers to explain what viewers saw.

Rumours grew stronger when an anonymous document spread online, claiming the episodes are “tampered with”.

Soon after, a petition appeared, asking Netflix to release unseen footage.

However, by Monday morning, around 280,000 fans had signed it.

Randy Havens, who played Hawkins Middle School teacher Scott Clarke, responded to the claims on Instagram.

He dismissed the idea of a secret episode and suggested the rumours are not true.

The petition’s creator said, “I believe [there] was more to the episodes and we didn’t see them either due to Netflix or the team of Stranger Things cutting them.

This has been a long 10 years process and this is what we get.”

Many fans agreed, with one writing, “We did not wait YEARS for a cut, sloppy season.”

Another said, “It just feels soulless and we deserve to see how this story was truly supposed to end.”

Some compared the situation to Justice League, which later released a different cut after fan pressure.

Moreover, the Duffer Brothers already said the ending is planned to feel “inevitable” and “satisfying”.

For the unversed, the final episode is set to arrive on New Year’s Day.