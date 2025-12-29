Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot

Celebrities pay tribute to the French actress Brigitte Bardot

Jennifer Aniston joined the chorus of tributes honoring French screen icon Brigitte Bardot who passed away at age 91 on December 28, 2025.

The actress took to Instagram Story to share a black‑and‑white vintage portrait of Bardot.

She wrote “RIP LEGEND????????” over the picture and set it to La Vie En Rose.

The French actress who became an international symbol of beauty and freedom before dedicating her life to animal rights died at the age of 91.

Bardot had been hospitalized in the southern French city of Toulon since November.

The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announced her death.

The statement read, “The Brigitte Bardot foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation.”

Bardot was often hailed as one of the most influential figures in cinema and fashion during the 1950s and 1960s.

She rose to fame with films like And God Created Woman and Contempt, and became more than a movie star.

She became a global icon whose influence transcended film.

Bardot was a cultural force who redefined beauty and femininity for generations.

After retiring from film at 39, Bardot turned her fame into activism.

The late actress founded the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in 1986 to fight for animal welfare.