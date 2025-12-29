Kate Middleton 2026 return to dim Camilla, Meghan's light: 'Milestone year'

Princess Kate received a delightful update about the poignant role she is set to play in 2026, which might be threatening for Queen Camilla and Meghan Markle's limelight.

The last two years were full of challenges for the Wales family, especially Catherine, who underwent cancer treatment, faced trolling and experienced family tensions.

Now, she is in remission from cancer and is gradually increasing her public presence. Royal astrologer Debbie Frank sent good news on her way.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, she summarised Princess of Wales' 2026 as "a year of both high achievement and personal growth for Kate – inwardly and outwardly satisfying."

The expert claimed that at the beginning of 2026, fans will realise that it is a "milestone year" for the future Queen.

In May, Kate Middleton will emerge as a "leading royal star," which definitely helps in strengthening King Charles' reign.

"Inwardly, she tries to pace herself, but at times feels the strain. However, she is also buoyed up by the sheer love the public feels for her and her pride in her family," Debbie added.

A highly likely announcement is expected from the Waleses around September related to Prince George's college.

Despite major changes at her home, "Kate will throw herself into hard work in the Autumn and once again emerges in November feeling the combined fulfilment of public acclaim and personal happiness at her success," Debbie said.

Princess Kate's powerful return may not be received well by the two leading women, Camilla and Meghan, amid rumours that they feel outshone by Catherine's popularity.