Rob Reiner's children break cover after brother Nick charged with murder

Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner make first appearances after parents’ brutal murder

Geo News Digital Desk
December 29, 2025

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner’s children, Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner, are slowly returning to their lives as they continue to grieve the deaths of their parents.

The eldest, 34, Jake was spotted out and about in Malibu, California, on Saturday, December 27, as he went shopping with his girlfriend, Maria Gilfillan.

The actor blended in with the crowd as he put on a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap, sunglasses, and a casual jeans shirt outfit.

As for Romy, 28, she was seen having a lowkey gathering on her birthday, by the beach, surrounded by her loved ones, including boyfriend, Alex Silberberg.

Both the writer and her brother were seen two weeks after their parents were found dead in their Brentwood home.

Romy was the one who discovered the bodies, as she lives close by, and her other brother, Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested on the allegations of murdering his parents with a sharp weapon.

The When Harry Met Sally director and Michelle were believed to have died after multiple stabbing wounds, as per their official death certificates.

Following the tragic news, Romy and Jake released a joint statement requesting privacy for the family as they process such a great loss.

