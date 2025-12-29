Timothée Chalamet 'glasses look' explained by 'Marty Supreme' director

Timothée Chalamet felt like living in fish bowl while preparing for 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet did everything to do justice with the character of Marty Supreme.

Directed by Josh Safdie, the sports drama film is based on the 1950s young boy named Marty Mauser, who pursues his dream of becoming a champion table-tennis player.

To prepare for the role, Chalamet made all efforts taking from learning how to play ping pong to working hard on the physique and look.

Sadie, in an interview, revealed that the Dune actor was specifically asked to wear contact lenses to obscure his vision so he had to rely on a real pair of glasses.

While referring to Timothee at a panel session in Los Angeles, the director added, "At the time, we said, we were going to put +10 contact lenses in your eyes, and we’re gonna put -10 prescription lenses in front of them so that when his glasses fall off, he can’t see s***.”

Josh opened that the 30-year-old actor felt pretty dizzy wearing the +10 lenses. The actor felt like he was living in a fishbowl.

The director recalled, Chalamet calling him, and saying, “I’ve got the +10s in right now, I’m pretty dizzy.”

But the Wonka actor remained determined to follow the director’s instructions.

Marty Supreme featuring Timothee along with Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin O’Leary, Fran Drescher and Tyler, The Creator, has officially released in theatres globally.