Meghan Markle set to fix things with royals as new book announcement looms

Meghan Markle’s tensions with the royals has been ongoing even after Prince Harry reconciled with his father, King Charles this year.

The Duchess of Sussex had a very productive year as she launched a number of ventures, including her lifestyle brand As Ever, and the Netflix show to complement it. However, the former Suits actress is making plans for 2026 and adding a major twist to her most prominent project of the year.

Meghan is reportedly making strides to take a step further and release a book. While many would assume that it would be a memoir, exposing secrets to the world, similar to what Prince Harry’s Spare had achieve, that’s not the case.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold believes that Meghan could be walking a different path, much to the royal family’s pleasant surprise.

“I believe Meghan will write a book in 2026, however I don’t think it will be the memoir many of her fans are hoping for,” he told Express.co.uk.

“While she’s led a really interesting life and has many stories to tell, I don’t think she will want to share them at this point. She’s shared her stories and experience in interviews, however I’m not sure we’ll see a longer, tell-all book.”

He explained that the book could likely be in line with the new lifestyle branding, “maybe a cook book or a written version of her Netflix show sharing tips and tricks”. Grant noted that the royal family would hope she continues down his path only.

Meghan admitted herself that she is in no mood to write a memoir soon when he appeared at the The Jamie Kern Lima Show in April.

She noted that people are often curious if she will write a memoir, but she’s “got a lot more life to live before [she’s] there”.