'Stranger Things' star reveals how 'theatre training' affected her movie debut

Sadie Sink marked her acting debut in 2016 with film 'Chuck'

Stranger Things famed Sadie Sink has shared a rare detail about the problems she faced in the beginning of her career.

According to the 23-year-old actress, when she was about to mark her debut in showbiz, she was simply a theatre actor and was completely new for films.

She admitted being clueless on the set of her first ever movie, Chuck (2016) alongside Naomi Watts.

The Whale star opened that the training she received was just for theatres and not for the screen. So, she could not even understand small terms like, “rolling.”

Sadie told Australia’s ELLE magazine, “The training I had done at that point was just for theatre; I’d never taken a class on acting for the screen.

“So, the terms they were using, like when they’d say, ‘Rolling!’, I was like, what does that mean?”

For Sink, everything seemed so foreign and nobody guided her the proper way, so she had to pretend that she knew everything.

“Everything was just so foreign, and nobody explained it to me, so I just had to pretend like I knew what I was doing”, said the Dear Zoe actress.

Sadie rose to fame after playing Max Mayfield in Stranger Things. She admitted when the role came to her, it just felt right.