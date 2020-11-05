Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reveal their new pack member: ‘hi there’

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes welcomed a new furry edition to their family and the news has taken their fan base by complete surprise.

Camila raced to share her a beautiful and heartfelt tribute for the adorable pup alongside a wholesome video accompaniment that showcased Mendes cuddling up to the little tyke.

The caption read, “During uncertain times like this we need a reminder that sweet miracle things like puppies exist in the world too, meet the new member of the pack: Tarzan!”

“Sending to love all of you guys and remember: regardless of the outcome, WE are the ones responsible for building the world we want to live in. the fight for BEING the society we want to see. That continues after this outcome is decided.”



“This is what I’m telling myself to soothe myself right now because it’s the only thing we actually can control. love you guys and Tarzan sends a big puppy lick”

Mendes also shared a collection of pictures to announce the news over on his personal Instagram and in doing so, left fans in immediate awe.



