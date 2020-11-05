'We are under attack': Aamir Liaquat, wife test positive for coronavirus

Television anchor and PTI leader from Karachi Aamir Liaquat Hussain with his wife Syeda Tuba Aamir. — Photo courtesy Facebook

Television anchor and PTI leader from Karachi Aamir Liaquat Hussain on Thursday announced he and his wife have both tested positive for coronavirus.

"We are under attack," Hussain wrote on Twitter, in a dramatic post that added: "Attacker detected, the notorious #COVID-19. Victims: Aamir Liaquat and Syeda Tuba Aamir."

The TV celebrity, who shot to fame with his Ramazan quiz shows, said that today marks the second day of being infected.



"Today is the second day. Ginger, Garlic, Kalongi, Black Pepper, Clove, Star Maze and Cinnamon are the helpers," he said, speaking of his bid to relieve symptoms.



"Prayers needed," he added.

Hussain who won on a PTI ticket from NA-245 in the 2018 general elections, had earlier hinted at resigning in a post on Twitter, citing reasons that he could not offer his constituents any respite from Karachi's frequent power outages.

Later, he said that his resignation was rejected by the prime minister.



Coronavirus cases in Pakistan have steadily been on the rise in the last week, with over 1,000 cases reported daily over the last four days, according to the government's national dashboard. In the last 24 hours, 1,302 more people tested positive for the deadly virus.

In Sindh, more than 400 cases have been recorded every day the past four days, with a sharp rise in positivity ratio — 6.6% — reported by Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday. Over the last 24 hours, 492 infections were recorded in the province.





