Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for 'deliberately misleading’ the public

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for 'deliberately misleading’ the public

Despite having no apparent ill intentions, or malice, in their hearts, Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to “deliberately mislead” the public in regards to Archie's birth caused Prince William to blow up in anger.

According to the author of the book Battle of Brothers, the Duchess released news of her labor pains hours after she had already come home with baby Archie in toe.

In his book Robert Lacey wrote, “Harry and Meghan were resolute that their newborn baby's first sight of the world should not be the same insane and lethal camera-flashing that had attended — had actually brought about — the death of Diana.”

As a result of these actions, Prince William was reportedly left livid. The heir to the throne felt this “deliberate” choice to mislead the British public was uncalled for and for a time, the prince even refused to meet his brother.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can never truly lose royal links: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can never truly lose royal links: report
Prince William was ‘kept up all night’ by Prince Harry’s agonizing actions: report

Prince William was ‘kept up all night’ by Prince Harry’s agonizing actions: report
Jennifer Aniston shares a picture with Reese Witherspoon that everyone will relate to

Jennifer Aniston shares a picture with Reese Witherspoon that everyone will relate to
Warner Bros apologizes to fans after ‘The Witches’ incurs pushback

Warner Bros apologizes to fans after ‘The Witches’ incurs pushback
The Queen dubbed bigger ‘priority’ during Prince William’s covid-19 battle: report

The Queen dubbed bigger ‘priority’ during Prince William’s covid-19 battle: report
Meghan Markle felt British people ‘never understood her’: report

Meghan Markle felt British people ‘never understood her’: report
Johnny Depp’s ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ future in trouble: ‘it’s hard to remain relevant’

Johnny Depp’s ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ future in trouble: ‘it’s hard to remain relevant’
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reveal their new pack member: ‘hi there’

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reveal their new pack member: ‘hi there’
Queen Elizabeth considering removal of Harry's 'prince' title after recent moves?

Queen Elizabeth considering removal of Harry's 'prince' title after recent moves?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ruffle feathers with hefty expenses on Montecito home

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ruffle feathers with hefty expenses on Montecito home
Queen Elizabeth slighted by Trump in insulting move against the monarch

Queen Elizabeth slighted by Trump in insulting move against the monarch

Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement on Eugenie’s wedding was ‘no coincidence’

Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement on Eugenie’s wedding was ‘no coincidence’

Latest

view all