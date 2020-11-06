Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's new trailer will fill your heart with love vibes

'Ertugrul' famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan once again dropped a new romantic trailer of her hit series 'Ramo' that left her fans smell love vibes.

In the trailer, the Turkish star can be seen falling in love with the lead character of her romantic thriller.

Esra, who enthralled fans with her outstanding performance in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has left fans in awe as she shared the teaser on her Instagram.

Esra is playing a different role in the second season of her drama 'Ramo'.



In the first season of 'Ramo', the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show wen on-air on September 18.

Some clips of the drama showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans in awe.

Esra Bilgic's dazzling looks in the series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.