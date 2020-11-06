Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Eugenie to pay Prince Harry a tribute by naming first baby after him?

Friday Nov 06, 2020

Royal experts think Princess Eugenie's son will likely take on Prince Harry's real name

Princess Eugenie might just be giving Prince Harry the best gift ever by naming her first baby with Jack Brooksbank after him.

As the birth of the new royal draws closer, experts have placed their bets on the top names that they think will make the cut for Eugenie's baby.

As reported by PEOPLE, the newborn's name is most likely to start with A.

If it's a girl, the top predicted name is Alice, which is a family name for Eugenie as Prince Philip's mother and Eugenie's great-grandmother, was Princess Alice of Battenberg.

On the other hand, Arthur and Henry are the top picks in case of a boy. Both names have royal precedent as Prince Harry's real name is Henry.

If Eugenie names her son after the Duke of Sussex, it will be a warm homage to Harry as she is very close to him.

Arthur, meanwhile, is a popular middle name among the royals, with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Louis all sharing it.

The baby will, however, not have a royal title.

"Because the child will be born down a female line of the Royal Family—and drinks executive Mr Brooksbank has no royal status—he or she will be plain Master or Miss Brooksbank," the BBC reported.

When Priyanka Chopra ran into a major wardrobe malfunction during Miss India contest

Prince William recalls horrible experience of living together with Prince Harry
Princess Diana's 'graphic' eating disorder in 'The Crown' gets flagged by Netflix
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's stunning throwback photo winning hearts

Brad Pitt determined to make amends with Angelina Jolie after breaking Nicole Poturalski's heart?

Kylie Jenner admits she hasn't talked to Kendall Jenner since over a month
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's new trailer will fill your heart with love vibes
Justin Bieber's spiritual leader Carl Lentz sacked from Church duties
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's life is not as ideal as it seems: report
Harry Styles' new film 'Don't Worry Darling' production gets affected
'Kurulus:Osman' new episode trailer is out
Sana Javed shares throwback picture of her 'baat pakki' with Umair Jaswal

