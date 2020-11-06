Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer selling, says royal magazine editor

British tabloids are claiming that the popularity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has dropped ever since they stepped down as senior royals.

The couple recently sparked outrage in the UK after they signed a multi million deal with Netflix and invited the wrath of some Americans with their comments on US election.

Speaking on Royally Obsessed podcast Editor in Chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward expressed her views about how the couple's departure from the royal family has affected her publication's coverage of the pair

"We stopped having Harry and Meghan on the cover a while ago. "It just wasn't selling, the magazine wasn't selling when they were on the cover," she was quoted as saying by Express UK.

"HELLO! magazine actually told me the same thing. Obviously there are some beautiful pictures of them."

She added: "I would like to have them on the cover but it just doesn't seem to work. I find that weird and interesting."

Harry and Meghan are living in the US after stepping down from their roles as senior royals.