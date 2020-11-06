Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Minal Khan shares throwback pictures of her 'memorable trek' in Egypt

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 06, 2020

Pakistani actress Minal Khan shares pictures of her "memorable trek" at Mount Sinai in Egypt. Photo: Minal Khan Instagram account

Pakistani model and actress Minal Khan recently took to Instagram to share her most "memorable trek" at the Mount Sinai in Egpyt.

The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from her stay at Jabal Musa at Mount Sinai in Egypt. Minal Khan shared six pictures and a video of her experience there.

Elated at just reliving the memor, the actress wrote: "Throwback to the most memorable trek and sunrise of my life at Jabal musa( Mount sinai Egypt) we trekked all night in -10 temperature to offer fajar and witnessed the most wonderful sunrise !! sometimes I wonder what have I done so right in my light to deserve this moment."

The actress had celebrated her birthday a few days ago, posting a picture in which Minal Khan can be seen standing beside her sister Aiman Khan.

Manal's sister has amassed an impressive following on Instagram with more than 7.5 million followers, far ahead of her twin sister, who has 6.4 million followers, and Mahira Khan, who has 6.8 million followers.

After making her acting debut as a child artist in Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti, she has since appeared in various television serials, including Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Sun Yaara, Hum Sab Ajeeb Se Hain, Parchayee, Ki Jaana Main Kaun, and Hasad and Jalan.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle knew Prince Harry was head over heels in love with her: report

Meghan Markle knew Prince Harry was head over heels in love with her: report
Prince Philip compares Meghan Markle to Wallis Simpson: report

Prince Philip compares Meghan Markle to Wallis Simpson: report
Sana Javed was 'furious' at Umair Jaswal at their engagement day: Here's why

Sana Javed was 'furious' at Umair Jaswal at their engagement day: Here's why
Prince Harry cut ties with Prince George, Charlotte due to Prince William

Prince Harry cut ties with Prince George, Charlotte due to Prince William
The Queen bashed with eggs during New Zealand trip: ‘I prefer my eggs for breakfast’

The Queen bashed with eggs during New Zealand trip: ‘I prefer my eggs for breakfast’
'Ertugrul' actor wants fans to send donations to war victims in Syria, Yemen

'Ertugrul' actor wants fans to send donations to war victims in Syria, Yemen
Prince Charles fires back against environmental backlash: ‘oh the howls of protest’

Prince Charles fires back against environmental backlash: ‘oh the howls of protest’
Prince William had a good reason to keep Covid-19 diagnosis hidden away: report

Prince William had a good reason to keep Covid-19 diagnosis hidden away: report
Lori Loughlin is a complete ‘wreck’ during prison sentence

Lori Loughlin is a complete ‘wreck’ during prison sentence
TikToker Bryce Hall slams Ariana Grande’s ‘unnecessary’ comments

TikToker Bryce Hall slams Ariana Grande’s ‘unnecessary’ comments
Anne Hathaway apologizes for the pain caused by ‘The Witches’ portrayal

Anne Hathaway apologizes for the pain caused by ‘The Witches’ portrayal
Dua Lipa fears women need to ‘work harder’ to be ‘taken seriously’

Dua Lipa fears women need to ‘work harder’ to be ‘taken seriously’

Latest

view all