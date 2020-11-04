Minal Khan celebrates birthday month with twin sister Aiman Khan

Gorgeous television actress Minal Khan, who was born on November 20, 1998, is celebrating November as a birthday month.

Minal shared an adorable picture on Instagram with herself and her twin sister, actress Aiman Khan, with the caption 'November babies'.

The actress was last talked about for adding another feather in her cap, be becoming one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on Instagram.



Her sister, Aiman Khan, has amassed 7.5 million followers on Instagram, far ahead of her twin sister, who has 6.4 million followers, and Mahira Khan, who has 6.8 million followers.

After making her acting debut as a child artist in Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti, she has since appeared in various television serials, including Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Sun Yaara, Hum Sab Ajeeb Se Hain, Parchayee, Ki Jaana Main Kaun, and Hasad and Jalan.