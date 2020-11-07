Can't connect right now! retry
'No PPSC for those recruited through NTS': Punjab teachers voice dissent on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Punjab teachers carry banners and signs protesting against the PPSC requirement by the Government of Punjab. Photo: Twitter

Hundreds of schoolteachers frustrated at the government's condition of clearing the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exam to be regularised voice their dissent on social media with the hashtag #NoPPSCforNTSrecruited.

There are almost 11,000 secondary school teachers (BPS-16) who have were appointed throughout Punjab from 2014 onwards. However, despite serving six years as educators, they are still working on contract.

The teachers’ representative bodies throughout the Punjab province have been protesting since the provincial government announced the condition of clearing the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

The Punjab government has assured the teachers’ bodies to resolve the issue but nothing has been done in this regard so far.

Earlier in April, Punjab’s Education Minister Dr Murad Raas had assured the teachers that their issue will be resolved soon.

On April 05, 2020 he tweeted, “Let me assure you that the decision of the stated issue will be in your favour. Offices are shut down. We are dealing with preventing people from dying right now. I am shocked that saving lives and feeding the hungry should be a priority or regularization”.

He tweeted again on April 25, “The contracts of SSEs and AEOs have been extended for one more year. I know this is not the solution. All of you want to be regularized. Due to the Corona crisis right now, we had to take this decision. Will be resolving this issue for good once things settle down”

Talking to The News Dr Murad Raas had said he was aware of this issue and was working on it.

