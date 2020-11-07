Kerry Washington opens up about teaching the significance of voting to kids

Kerry Washington used ‘good guys’ and ‘bad guys’ analogy to explain voting to her children

Kerry Washington came forth revealing on Jimmy Kimmel Live how she has been imparting important teachings to people about the ongoing election.

Kerry later disclosed that it is not only the voters she educated on election, but also her children. Kids Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha, 6, and Caleb Kelechi Asomugha, 4 had concerning questions surrounding the political upheaval going on in the country and mom Kerry made sure to give them an explanation that was not overwhelming.



The model used ‘good guys’ and ‘bad guys’ analogy.

"We talk a lot about the election in my house," the Scandal star explained. "We do talk about bad guys and good guys. They know what superheroes are and they know that in our house superheroes are the people who vote and the people who work at the polls and the people who community organize and lead the world a better place. And bad guys are people who—I mean haven't been this specific with them—but separate families and you know, take away health care."

She continued, "They were asking a lot when we were getting on plans to go to all these places because obviously we're not traveling a lot in COVID and what I said to them was, ‘We really want to go places to help people know how important their voice is and they need to vote because the reason the person who's in the White House is there now is because not enough people voted. And our kids were like, ‘Well why didn't they vote?' And we said, ‘They didn't know how much they mattered.'"

The Ray actress also discussed how her children’s school has played an active role in explaining them the importance of voting. The institute organized very adorable elections for the students to encourage them to vote in later life.

"They actually did their own election at their school where they were voting for the best dessert," Kerry explained. "So they were walking around on Tuesday with ‘I voted' stickers too, but their stakes were a little lower with strawberry ice cream, sugar cookies and brownies. Different stakes."