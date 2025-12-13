Kate Hudson, Sutton Foster nasty rumours take unexpected turn

Kate Hudson, Sutton Foster puts jealousy rumours to rest with new move

Hugh Jackman’s girlfriend Sutton Foster and his co-star Kate Hudson have put jealousy rumours to rest once and for all.

The duo addressed everyone’s curiosity not with words, but through their actions.

On Thursday, December 11, Foster, 50, graced the red carpet, joining her partner and his co-stars for the big premiere of Song Sung Blue.

The cast of the newly released movie reunited at AMC Lincoln Square for the New York City premiere following an afterparty at a private members club.

The latest outing comes on the heels of the rampant chatter that the Younger alum has to be “protective of her relationship with Hugh” due to Hudson’s “flirt” nature.

Radar reported that she “doesn't trust” her boyfriend being so close to his co-star, who plays his character's wife in the film.

Jackman, 57, and the 46-year-old actress and singer share a few intimate scenes in the film as they play real-life Neil Diamond impersonators Claire Sardina and the late Mike Sardina.

During the latest outing the Deadpool & Wolverine star had his girlfriend whom he only recently started bringing as a plus one to events after they went public with their relationship earlier this year.

The Almost Famous star, meanwhile, wasn’t alone as she brought along her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Notably, a witness tipped that Foster and Hudson appeared “friendly” with each other at the premiere and even shared a “heartwarming moment.”