Britney Spears spends birthday with Paris Hilton after recent headlines

Britney Spears rang in her birthday with Paris Hilton, sharing a personal glimpse into their time together after weeks of headlines surrounding the pop star.

In a lengthy social media post, the 44-year-old singer praised Hilton not only as a longtime friend, but also as a mother.

Spears described the House of Wax star as a “stunning mom,” adding that she stands out among parents who “act extremely weird and uncomfortable if you take real pleasure in bonding.”

The Baby One More Time singer said Hilton left her children with her for nearly “6 hours,” joking that it may have “offended” their nanny. She also gushed about bonding with Hilton’s son, Phoenix, writing that she was grateful to Paris for “letting me hold him for so long.”

Toward the end of the post, Spears thanked Hilton for making her birthday special. “You already know I love you sis!!!! | @parishilton,” she wrote.

The birthday celebration comes shortly after Spears addressed accusations made by her ex-husband Kevin Federline in his memoir You Thought You Knew. Spears pushed back publicly, accusing Federline of writing “fabricated lies” and gaslighting her.

In a separate candid moment, Spears also shared her birthday wish — and it didn’t involve travel. “I want to have coffee, lunch, or dinner with Michelle Pfeiffer and Paris Jackson,” she wrote, adding that she hoped to avoid flying anywhere.

Hilton quickly responded to the shout-out, writing, “Ok, my sag queen @britneyspears let’s do it!”

For Spears, the birthday appeared to be about connection, comfort, and spending time with people she trusts.