Saturday Nov 07 2020
Johnny Depp to appeal libel ruling over 'wife beater' claims

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

American actor Johnny Depp confirmed on Friday his plans to appeal against a UK court ruling that upheld claims he was violent towards his ex-wife Amber Heard.

"The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal," he wrote on Instagram in a post dated from London.

On Monday, the 57-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor lost a libel lawsuit against the publishers of British tabloid newspaper The Sun, which had called him a "wife beater".

Judge Andrew Nicol dismissed Depp's claim after three weeks of revelations about the couple's stormy relationship, saying the article had been proven to be "substantially true".

Depp said in a typewritten and signed statement: "My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."

The high-profile case at the High Court in London exposed Depp's battles with drink and drugs as well as details of his two-year marriage to Heard, 34, an actress and a model.

Depp is also suing Heard in a separate case in the United States for an article she wrote in the Washington Post, which he said implied he was violent towards her.

