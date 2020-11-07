Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Kanye West sued by Sunday Service workers after he fails to pay them

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Kanye West sued by Sunday Service workers after he fails to pay them

Kanye West is facing more legal drama after his Sunday Service workers slapped him with a lawsuit for $1million.

The workers of his Sunday Service choir sued him over nonpayment, as revealed by legal documents that were obtained by The Blast.

A hair assistant said in the docs that her day rate as well as other wages were left unpaid for a very longtime and she is yet to receive “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs.”

The lawsuit claims that the organizers of the famous choir of the rapper “‘failed to properly compensate the hair assistant and many dozens of other persons who performed services on the production, including the background actors performing as audience members.”

West’s workers are in turn demanding a whopping amount for how the “defendants oversaw, controlled and ran the production, and the aggrieved employees worked many hours on the production and were not timely paid for their work, or paid at all.”

More From Entertainment:

Kelly Clarkson demands money her father-in-law made off her name

Kelly Clarkson demands money her father-in-law made off her name
Stephen Colbert breaks down in tears over Trump’s attempt of ‘poisoning democracy’

Stephen Colbert breaks down in tears over Trump’s attempt of ‘poisoning democracy’

Johnny Depp to appeal libel ruling over 'wife beater' claims

Johnny Depp to appeal libel ruling over 'wife beater' claims
Dua Lipa's guide to shutting down sexist people who don't take women seriously

Dua Lipa's guide to shutting down sexist people who don't take women seriously
Matthew McConaughey opens up about keeping details of sexual abuse under wraps

Matthew McConaughey opens up about keeping details of sexual abuse under wraps
Gigi Hadid takes a trip down memory lane on father's birthday: See throwback photo

Gigi Hadid takes a trip down memory lane on father's birthday: See throwback photo
Al Roker goes reveals he has cancer as he takes time off

Al Roker goes reveals he has cancer as he takes time off
Lori Loughlin may be released from jail right before Christmas

Lori Loughlin may be released from jail right before Christmas
Christopher Nolan responds to Tenet’s subpar response at the box office

Christopher Nolan responds to Tenet’s subpar response at the box office
TV anchor Steve Kornacki lauded by Chrissy Teigen for tireless US election coverage

TV anchor Steve Kornacki lauded by Chrissy Teigen for tireless US election coverage
Priyanka Chopra confesses she never thought of getting married to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra confesses she never thought of getting married to Nick Jonas

Princess Eugenie tossing in pain after spending pregnancy away from Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie tossing in pain after spending pregnancy away from Sarah Ferguson

Latest

view all