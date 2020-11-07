Can't connect right now! retry
‘Meghan Markle hangs on to Harry because he’s her entrée’: Ingrid Seward

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have getting quite a lot of flak ever since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family. 

Now, a royal expert has blasted the Duchess of Sussex once against for “dragging him around like a performing seal.”

Ingrid Seward, royal expert and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, while promoting her new book Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of his Century, said that the former actor had moved at the speed of lightening with Harry.

Speaking at her book launch, Seward said: “God Almighty, Meghan has really moved at the speed of lightning. It was a whirlwind courtship, it was pretty quick.”

“Harry is totally mesmerised by her; he would follow her to the ends of the earth, that’s my feeling. He’s obsessed,” she went on to say.

“He's being dragged around like a royal performing seal. And Meghan has got to hang on to Harry because he’s her entrée – what is she otherwise, but a starlet?” she continued.

“A really glistening white wedding isn’t right for someone who’s already done it once as Meghan has,” she said referencing Meghan’s first wedding with Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson.

“She’s a very LA girl – all that 'Oh Harry…' and all that hands-clasped business of Meghan’s. Harry lives up to the redhead image of a hothead totally, he always has – he’s very sensitive,” she added. 

