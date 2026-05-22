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Dua Lipa receives sweet shoutout from mother on special occasion

Dua Lipa dropped the Live From Mexico concert film and live album on May 21
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 22, 2026

Dua Lipa receives sweet shoutout from mother on special occasion
Dua Lipa gets sweet shoutout from sister Anesa on special occasion

Dua Lipa is being showered with love from friends and family, including her mother, named Anesa Lipa.

The Levitating hitmaker is feeling the love on a special occasion as The Dua Lipa: Live From Mexico concert film and live album has been released on Thursday, May 21.

Filmed across sold-out shows at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros, the latest releases documented the spectacular finale of her global Radical Optimism Tour.

Dua Lipa receives sweet shoutout from mother on special occasion

Shortly after the much-awaited projects were served to the fans, the Grammy winner took to her Instagram Stories to repost all the warm wishes and congratulatory messages from her loved ones.

Among others, one message read, “So proud of you! [series of red heart emojis] I love you!!

The Dance All Night songstress re-shared the message, which was penned by her beloved mother on her social media highlights.

Earlier in the day the 30-year-old Albanian-American pop star expressed gratitude, celebrating the new milestone.

Live From Mexico the concert film is out now on YouTube and the album drops everywhere at midnight [crying emoji] 2 of the most special years wrapped up into 2 hours.. the end of an era [blue heart emoji],” she wrote in the caption of the new carousel.


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