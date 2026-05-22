Harry Styles issues official statement after complaints about ongoing tour

Harry Styles finally took notice of the problems his fans have been facing during the ongoing Together, Together tour.

His team officially responded on Thursday, May 21, after concertgoers raised complaints about the stage design.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker’s latest tour, which kicked off in Amsterdam in mid-May, quickly sparked backlash online after some attendees claimed that expensive VIP and pit tickets came with obstructed views due to the elaborate stage setup.

People attending the concerts at John Cruijff Arena shared videos across social media showing large raised bridges and sprawling catwalks cutting through the floor area.

Acknowledging the criticism, Harry Styles HQ released an official statement confirming that changes would be made to the stage design to improve sightlines for concertgoers.

“We want every person in the room to have the best experience possible,” the team responded. “We are actively working on making adjustments to improve visibility, while keeping everyone's safety a priority.”

“Beginning Friday, the front bridges will be altered in Amsterdam and London,” they shared, adding, “for future venues we are working as quickly as possible to make adjustments.”

“In the meantime, temporary barricade adjustments have been made to the left & right front ga pits for tonight's show to improve stage visibility,” they added.

The team explained that the layout was originally designed to allow fans to feel closer. While some attendees complained, others shared clips praising the setup and showing clear views from farther sections of the venue.

The unusual stage design has also triggered a wave of hilarious reactions online, with fans joking that the As It Was chart-topper spends more time sprinting around the arena than singing.

“Running all the time, singing occasionally,” one fan joked on X, formerly Twitter.

Others compared the concerts to marathon training, referencing the former One Direction star’s well-known interest in running.

“So this is what the marathons were training for,” one fan quipped.

Another fan even joked that the spotlight operators “must be exhausted” trying to keep up with the singer’s constant movement.

Despite the backlash, the Together, Together tour remains one of the year’s most talked-about concert events.

For the unversed, Styles is scheduled to perform 10 nights in Amsterdam as part of the residency, which runs from May 16 through June 5, before heading to New York City in August for the next leg of the tour.