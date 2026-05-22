Harry Styles makes wild confession at Ivor Novello Awards: 'Shocking'

Harry Styles goes off-script with jaw dropping personal admission

Harry Styles just turned a serious awards speech into something… nobody saw coming.

At the Ivor Novello Awards in London on May 21, the 32-year-old singer was there to honour Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke – but somehow ended up casually rewriting internet history in real time.

While praising Radiohead’s impact on his music, the As It Was crooner got unexpectedly personal.

“I cannot overstate how his work has influenced my belief in the purpose of the arts in our world today. And I cannot overstate how much his work continues to influence me,” he said.

Then things took a sharp left turn.

“I lost my virginity to ‘Talk Show Host,'” Harry said — before immediately clarifying, “I lost my virginity to the intro of ‘Talk Show Host.'”

Yes, the intro. About 10 seconds of it. No further details were offered… thankfully.

He also quipped that Radiohead’s “Exit Music (for a Film)” basically helped shape his own track Watermelon Sugar, adding, “Imagine that: a world without that song.”

The singer did not stop there. He credited seeing Radiohead perform in Berlin with convincing him to go back on tour – meaning, technically, they might be responsible for his current global run too.

And speaking of tours, Harry’s ongoing Together, Together stadium run is already stirring drama online, with fans complaining about restricted views and stage setups that occasionally block sightlines entirely.

One viral post read: “im sorry but wtf is this??? im at the barricade and i can’t even see the main stage anymore?????”

Another added: “we got harry close for 2% of the show.”

A rep for the tour defended the design, saying the floor setup was meant to be “free-flowing,” while also confirming some areas are being reviewed after complaints.

So yes – one night: Radiohead praise, virginity confession, and a stadium tour debate. Only Harry Styles could pack all that into one week.