Deepika Padukone loses her cool at a photographer chasing her car

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is quite used to the idea of crazed fans and reporters following her every move due to her high stature in the industry.

And while she is quite used to the attention she gets, the Padmaavat star lost her cool over a paparazzi recently as she lashed out at him outside the old Dharma office.

As per IBTimes, the photographer had gotten enough pictures of Deepika as well as her costar Ananya Panday but continued to follow her car after she left the office.

The actor was headed towards the Taj Lands End Hotel for a meeting when the chauffer noticed the photographers chasing their car. That is when her bodyguard got down from the vehicle and lashed out.

The argument had escalated to a point that she also threatened legal action against the paps, it was reported.