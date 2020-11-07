Bella Hadid says she loves Palestine and her father's roots are her favourite part about her family

Can't connect right now! retry
Mohammed Hadid, the father of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, is celebrating his 72nd birthday.

Bella and her siblings joined their dad for lunch to celebrate his birthday.

Meanwhile, Bella took to her Instagram stories to share love-filled messages as she paid tribute to her father.

One of her Insta stories was about the origin of their family which migrated from Palestine.

Referring to her father's Palestinian roots, she said they will "forever be intertwined within our family line", adding that "It's my favorite part about us."

"I love learning how to cook Palestinian food with you. Thank you for teaching me about our culture. I love Palestine and you so much.

Your roots will forever be intertwined within our family line. It's my favorite part about us.

I love learning how to cook Palestinian food with you. Thank you for teaching me about our culture. I love Palestine and you so much.

Your roots will forever be intertwined within our family line. It's my favorite part about us."

Below is the collection of Bella's Instagram stories dedicated to her father Mohamed Hadid.








