Coronavirus: Islamabad authorities seal NUST, NUD, FAST, and NUML depts

The Islamabad authorities have sealed several departments in the federal capital's universities following the emergence of coronavirus cases, a day after they had sealed the International Islamic University.



The notifications issued by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination said that the common duty area shared by staff must be disinfected and all the people exposed should be quarantined.

The departments sealed in the universities are as follows:

- Department of Management Sciences, Department of Computer Sciences, BS International Relations, BS English, and BBA have been sealed at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).



- Department of MS Agriculture, Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Department of Civil Engineering at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

- Department of International Relations and the Department of Government and Public Policy (GPP) at the National Defence University (NUD).

- Department of MS Data Sciences at FAST University.

"It is hereby advised to immediately close down the department/class for a period till further intimation by the office of the undersigned and conduct thorough disinfection activities," the notification read.

The health ministry, in the notification, advised that the patients residing in the hostel be isolated till recovery and their contacts also quarantined in a separate isolation area.

It stressed that COVID-19 testing of all the exposed staff and students must be carried out, while adherence to coronavirus safety protocols must be strictly ensured.