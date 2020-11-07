Meghan Markle's statements suggest she's eager to repair relationship with royal family

In order to repair their relationship with the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have softened their statements, a royal expert said.

According to Express UK, royal author Robert Lacey said he has detected some signs of softening from Meghan and Harry's side.

"Meghan has recently said she is avoiding controversial topics for fear of putting her family at risk," he said.

He added, "She may be simply speaking about the ugly threat of violence that exists in America where she lives.

Lacey said it was also possible that Meghan realizes that statements made by her and Harry about the US election and racism in Britain would be perceived as controversial.

"Meghan appears to have come to the conclusion that even if she tries to be neutral, her argument is going to be taken one way or the other," he said while reffering to the Duchess's statement in the run up to US election.



"And perhaps she ought to row back from that and try to stay away from controversy. "And I think that's a hand outstretched," said Lacey.