Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nana Patekar’s comeback: ‘I’m tired of fighting this system’

The flag-bearer of India's #MeToo movement may have sparked courage amongst women in the country but her fight remained more or less unjust as she recently reacted to the news of her alleged abuser Nana Patekar being given a return in the industry.

During an interview with Spotboye, the actor revealed how the industry worked in the most unfair ways and while her alleged abuser was being given opportunities, she was forced to take a step back.

"After harassing me, insulting me, humiliating me, threatening and attacking me and my family, sending goons to my place, cornering me with hired goons, spoiling my film career and life these guys get the support of Big Bollywood producer and get to make a grand comeback barely two years after my fight for justice,” she said.

"I have been forced to stay away from Bollywood and acting for 12 years for no fault of mine. And people are asking Justice for Sushant?? Where is the justice for me? Please don't let this happen. Don't let these people get back to work while I still struggle to get my way back from my forced exile and wilderness,” she added.

“I'm tired of fighting this corrupt system that not only defends bad people but also is too quick to support and reinstate them while I face a constant struggle in my life. I have no time to fight also now. Coronavirus put an end to shows and events in the US. So I had to start training for an IT Job,” she went on to say.

“I had to shift out of the corona-free mountains and move into COVID-infested Los Angeles city. I will be starting a new 9-5 IT job,” she said.