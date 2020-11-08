Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Sindh Rangers to launch app aimed at creating intelligence network in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Scott Webb/Unsplash/via Geo.tv

KARACHI: Rangers have announced that a mobile application will be launched to create an intelligence network across Pakistan's financial capital and provide emergency access to control rooms to the citizens.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers, the decision to introduce an app was aimed at modernising security across Karachi, with information and intelligence on hospitals, banks, schools, and public spaces available on it initially.

It was crucial to improve the sense of security in various institutions and the public, the spokesperson added.

They underlined that the app would be able to alert registered institutions in Karachi in emergency cases.

The Sindh Rangers spokesperson noted that users would have access to the Rangers control rooms, as well as all other sectors, in Karachi.

"The nearest mobile patrol will receive an emergency call [in cases of emergency, which] will allow the teams to reach the scene on time," they added.

