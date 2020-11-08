Hailey, Justin Bieber used quarantine time to ‘patch up’ marriage qualms

Covid-19 has been tough on the general populace for a number of reasons but it appears Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been making the best of it and have even tweaked the whole quarantine process to “work on” their marriage.

With this silver lining working in their favor the couple was been able to ‘enjoy’ their time at home and were even able to strengthen their bond in a much deeper way.

Despite Covid-19's initial impact on Justin's tour plans, the singer was able to regain a sense of control through his newfound Christian faith.

He even discussed this shift in perspective during his 30-minute documentary titled, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter and was quoted saying, “You know, I either was going to sit around and mope about it and be depressed, or use that time to say, ‘You know what? This is not the plan, but I can work on this in my life. Let me work on my relationship with my wife.’”

“You know, her and I have really big lives. And Hailey’s such a driven person. I’m such a driven person. So it allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other. That was actually really a beautiful thing. … Hailey really empowers me and enables me to feel. Like, ‘Justin, I love you for you.”

“You are enough. And that enables me to go into my work space and be confident and feel like I’m enough. And I think we’re just learning how to navigate the relationship. I mean, we’re now two years in.”

Bieber concluded by saying, “Quarantine forced you and I to address some things head on. The more time you spend with somebody, the more you learn about each other. And quarantine especially, all you have is time with each other. It’s so hard to show your weakness, but acknowledging your weakness allows you to grow.”