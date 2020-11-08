Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

The Queen understands Meghan Markle’s ‘yearning’ for a normal life: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

The Queen understands Meghan Markle’s ‘yearning’ for a normal life: report

Queen Elizabeth always had a soft spot for Prince Harry and by extension, Meghan Markle reportedly. That is why she reportedly wanted to make their dreams of a ‘normal’ life come true in whatever capacity she could curate.

Royal author and expert Robert Lacey opened up about the Queen’s thoughts on Megxit during his interview with Express UK.

There he was even quoted saying, "It seems that this idea they could have lived abroad in the Commonwealth came from the Queen. "When she realised that things were not going well, she looked back to the time she and Prince Philip spent in Malta before she became queen and what a wonderful time that was was to live a little of normal life.”

Reportedly, "She understood their yearning for that ordinary life. So it seems that she is the one who suggested this, she set up a little group of people with Sir Christopher Geidt and Sir David Manning to work on this. The idea was, originally, that perhaps they would live in Africa, then that switched to Canada because Meghan had all her links there."

Mr. Lacey even discussed the Queen’s intentions regarding the same within his book Battle of Brothers, and per one of its extracts, “The big idea was to get Harry and Meghan out of the country for a decent spell. It would give everyone a breather.”

Not only that but “The Queen wanted to offer both honour and responsibility to the couple by handing them some role in her beloved British Commonwealth of Nations – a highly personal token of trust.”

More From Entertainment:

BBC Document forger wants the ‘truth unearthed’ in Princess Diana’s case: report

BBC Document forger wants the ‘truth unearthed’ in Princess Diana’s case: report
Prince Charles slammed for ‘outrageously political’ sentiments: report

Prince Charles slammed for ‘outrageously political’ sentiments: report
Amber Heard seen crying in latest video

Amber Heard seen crying in latest video
Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ comes from ‘pain': 'I'm happy in this new chapter'

Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ comes from ‘pain': 'I'm happy in this new chapter'
Farwa Hussain dishes out juicy details about how singer Haroon proposed to her

Farwa Hussain dishes out juicy details about how singer Haroon proposed to her
Hailey, Justin Bieber used quarantine time to ‘patch up’ marriage qualms

Hailey, Justin Bieber used quarantine time to ‘patch up’ marriage qualms
Taylor Swift penned Folkflore album for her late veteran grandfather

Taylor Swift penned Folkflore album for her late veteran grandfather
Meghan Markle instructed PR team to make her the ‘world’s most famous woman’

Meghan Markle instructed PR team to make her the ‘world’s most famous woman’
‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may give bombshell Panorama-like interview soon’

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may give bombshell Panorama-like interview soon’
Princess Diana found a 'secret' friend in Prince Charles’s ‘other mistress’

Princess Diana found a 'secret' friend in Prince Charles’s ‘other mistress’

Sania Mirza's Sunday 'vibe' check will leave you breathless

Sania Mirza's Sunday 'vibe' check will leave you breathless
Jannat Mirza returns to Pakistan, asks fans to pray for her

Jannat Mirza returns to Pakistan, asks fans to pray for her

Latest

view all