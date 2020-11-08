The Queen understands Meghan Markle’s ‘yearning’ for a normal life: report

Queen Elizabeth always had a soft spot for Prince Harry and by extension, Meghan Markle reportedly. That is why she reportedly wanted to make their dreams of a ‘normal’ life come true in whatever capacity she could curate.

Royal author and expert Robert Lacey opened up about the Queen’s thoughts on Megxit during his interview with Express UK.



There he was even quoted saying, "It seems that this idea they could have lived abroad in the Commonwealth came from the Queen. "When she realised that things were not going well, she looked back to the time she and Prince Philip spent in Malta before she became queen and what a wonderful time that was was to live a little of normal life.”

Reportedly, "She understood their yearning for that ordinary life. So it seems that she is the one who suggested this, she set up a little group of people with Sir Christopher Geidt and Sir David Manning to work on this. The idea was, originally, that perhaps they would live in Africa, then that switched to Canada because Meghan had all her links there."

Mr. Lacey even discussed the Queen’s intentions regarding the same within his book Battle of Brothers, and per one of its extracts, “The big idea was to get Harry and Meghan out of the country for a decent spell. It would give everyone a breather.”

Not only that but “The Queen wanted to offer both honour and responsibility to the couple by handing them some role in her beloved British Commonwealth of Nations – a highly personal token of trust.”