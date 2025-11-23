Adam Sandler recalls going to a 'NBA' game with George Clooney

Photo: Adam Sandler what it is like to walk beside George Clooney

Adam Sandler has been looking back at his earliest encounters with his Jay Kelly co-star George Clooney

In a new interview with The New York Times, Sandler recalled meeting Clooney on the set of Saturday Night Live in 1995 and later accompanying him to a Knicks game, where he quickly realized just how enormous Clooney's ER fame had become.

"It was at the height of ER, and I went to a Knicks game with George. I remember feeling as invisible as I’ve ever felt. I thought I was becoming a star, and I was like, 'Oh, not a soul’s looking at me,'" the comedian shared.

"Every woman in the place was looking at him, every guy’s going, 'Man, I wish I was that guy,'" Sandler added, admitting the moment was both humbling and hilarious in hindsight.

In Jay Kelly, Clooney plays the titular movie star who embarks on “a whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey through Europe” alongside his “devoted” manager Ron, played by Sandler.

According to the synopsis, “Along the way, both men are forced to confront the choices they've made, the relationships with their loved ones, and the legacies they’ll leave behind.”