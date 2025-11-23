 
Geo News

Michelle Pfeiffer on how she's approaching life since becoming a grandmother

Michelle Pfeiffer has two children and one grandchild with her husband David E. Kelley

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 23, 2025

Michelle Pfeiffer on life after becoming a grandmother
Michelle Pfeiffer says becoming a grandmother has reshaped how she wants to spend her time.

The 67-year-old actress recently shared in a new interview that she feels “blessed” following her recent work and the news that her daughter, Claudia, 32, welcomed a baby in 2024.

“I am feeling very blessed for the opportunities that are presenting themselves to me and loving the work,” Pfeiffer told Fox News Digital. “I’ve been working with incredible cast members in all three projects I’ve done recently... great directors, great material.”

She added that the new addition to her family has inspired her to prioritise time with loved ones. “I think I’m going to have most of next year off, which I’m really looking forward to,” she said. 

“I just want my choices and the way I spend my time—whatever time I have left—to be meaningful.”

Pfeiffer, who also shares a son, John, 31, with her husband, TV writer David E. Kelley, previously paused her career to focus on her children. She then explained in 2023 that her kids encouraged her return to acting.

