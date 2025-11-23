MGK makes cheeky bedroom confession amid reunion with Megan Fox

MGK makes bold admission amid rumoured Megan Fox reconciliation

MGK is opening up about his intimate life as rumours swirl about a reconciliation with Megan Fox.

Just weeks after welcoming a daughter with the Transformers star, the musician made a not-safe-for-work admission on Friday while speaking to the crowd at the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas.

“And just so you know, I’m not much far off from an F1 racer when I’m in the bedroom, because I’m very fast and it takes me a long time to get to the finish line,” according to the Daily Mail.

The candid remarks come amid a rumoured reconciliation after the couple split in late 2024 while she was pregnant with their first child.

After finalising their separation over Thanksgiving weekend in Vail, Colorado, the pair welcomed their daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker in March.

MGK, who also shares a daughter, Casie Colson Baker, with ex Emma Cannon, is said to be giving his relationship with Fox another try.

“He spends most nights at her place with the baby, and they act like a couple, though nothing is official,” an insider told People in October. “They still have separate homes but spend a lot of time together as a family, putting the baby first.