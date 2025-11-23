Logan Henderson hospitalised after onstage injury in Poland

Logan Henderson gets injured on Poland stage

Big Time Rush singer Logan Henderson was rushed to the hospital after injuring his knee mid-show during the band’s concert in Kraków, Poland, this week.

The 36-year-old musician was performing near the end of the set on November 20 when he hit his knee and suffered an open cut, TMZ reported.

Fan videos show the band returning to the stage without him, telling the crowd that Henderson had taken “a little fall” and was being checked by medical staff backstage.

Henderson later addressed fans in a video posted to his Instagram Stories, which the band also shared. “Sorry, I couldn't stay to finish,” he said.

“I was having a little too much fun, so I hit my knee pretty bad and had to get taken to the emergency room.” He added that he was “doing okay,” would be getting stitches, and expected to recover quickly.

He didn’t say whether he would be able to perform at the group’s next scheduled stops in Prague and Berlin.

Big Time Rush, which is currently on a global tour, is made up of Henderson, Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, and Carlos PenaVega, and rose to fame on Nickelodeon in 2009.