Aaron Paul and wife Lauren leaving LA after wildfire damage

'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul says family is ‘done with LA’ following fires

By
Nimah Saleem
|

November 23, 2025

Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren, have moved from Los Angeles to Paris after two deadly wildfires engulfed the city for weeks earlier this year.

“When the fires happened in LA, we just knew we were done with LA, so we sold our house and moved to Paris,” the Breaking Bad star, 46, told the Daily Mail at the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix on Friday. 

“Paris is awesome,” he added, joking that he only knows a few French phrases, including “bonjour.”

The move was primarily for their children, including Story Annabelle, 7, and Ryden Caspian, 3. “We’ve always dreamed of doing a year abroad and wanted to be immersed in a completely different culture,” Paul added.

The couple, engaged in Paris in 2012 and married in 2013, put their Los Feliz home on the market in July. The $10 million Spanish-style property, once owned by Tim Curry, Robert Pattinson, and Jim Parsons, features a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, amphitheater, and koi pond.

Other Hollywood stars affected by California wildfires included Paris Hilton, Heidi Klum, Anthony Hopkins, and Eugene Levy, many of whom lost or evacuated their homes earlier this year.

