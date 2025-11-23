Sydney Sweeney faces ‘hard time' with THIS thing

Sydney Sweeney views asking help as ‘sign of weakness’

Sydney Sweeney just admitted she finds it “hard” to ask for help.

Speaking to Sky News about her new film Christy, which is based on the life of boxer Christy Martin, the US actress says it was a common feeling between her and the character she portrays.

"I have a really hard time with asking for help and my friends recently have really pointed that out to me, and they're like, 'Sydney, it's okay to ask. Like, you can'. There's nothing wrong with it, but I have really a hard time with it,” she admitted.

She added, "I think it's hard, especially as a woman, there's so many expectations on us to have it all together.”

"And if we do ask for help, then it's a sign of weakness. And we don't want to be viewed that way, even though, [a man] can ask for it, and no one's like, 'ah, he's weak'. But if a woman director asks for help, it'd be like, 'oh, she's not prepared for this role,’” the Euphoria actress explained.

The film's director, David Michod, who also co-wrote the biopic with his wife Mirrah Foulkes, agrees and said it's a feeling his wife has also had in the industry.

"Mirrah had that experience a lot. It's just like women have to, as soon as they reveal that they don't know something, it becomes like, 'oh, she's unprepared, she doesn't know what she's doing, she's out of her depth'. And I feel like I tell people I don't know what I'm doing 20 times a day," he admitted.

The film Christy is based on Christy's boxing career, depicting her struggles as a closeted gay woman and the domestic violence as well as coercive control she faced in her personal life by her husband and head coach James 'Jim' Martin.