Paul Mescal gushes over Saoirse Ronan ahead of 'The Beatles' biopic reunion

Photo: Paul Mescal weighs in on reuniting with Saoirse Ronan while working on 'The Beatles' biopic

Paul Mescal has revealed that he is looking forward to seeing Saoirse Ronan while working on The Beatles' upcoming biopic.

As fans will know, Mescal will play Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes' ambitious multi-part project, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the actor confessed that he is excited to reunite with his Foe costar, as Ronan is set to portray Linda McCartney.

“She’s just one of my best friends and an unbelievable actress,” Mescal told the publication of Ronan, 31.

Expanding on the reunion, he added that he has been genuinely looking forward to diving into their scenes together.

“So I can’t wait to get into those scenes with her, yeah, down the line,” he remarked in conclusion.

The upcoming biopic series also stars Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Harris Dickinson as John Lennon.